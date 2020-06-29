|Service:
|Graveside for Ashes
|Name:
|Lutie Jane (Hineline) Graham
|Pronunciation:
|Looty
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Sidney, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, July 7, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, July 6, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM With Family
|Memorials:
|Sidney Volunteer Rescue Squad
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Please social distance and wear a personal mask. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
