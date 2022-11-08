|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Lyla Elmquist Good
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Audubon, Iowa
|Previous:
|Formerly of Atlantic and Griswold
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 11, 2022
|Time:
| 10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 10, 2022
|Visitation Start:
| 5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
| 7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Lyla Elmquist Good, 77, of Audubon, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic and Griswold, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lyla’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
