Lyla Elmquist Good
Service:Funeral services
Name:Lyla Elmquist Good
Pronunciation: 
Age:77
From:Audubon, Iowa
Previous: Formerly of Atlantic and Griswold
Day and Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Lyla Elmquist Good, 77, of Audubon, Iowa, formerly of Atlantic and Griswold, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at the Friendship Home in Audubon.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lyla’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

