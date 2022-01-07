Service: Interment at a later date
Name: Lyle Dean Shanno
Pronunciation: 
Age: 69
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Oaklawn Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

