|Service:
|Graveside
|Name:
|Lyle L. Delavan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Marshall, MO
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday - August 17, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday - August 17, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:30 PM
|Memorials:
In Lieu of Flowers, Memorials to Good Shepherd Hospice
510 E. Gay St. - Warrendburg, MO 64093
https://www.goodshepherdhospice.com/locations/#/m/Independence
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Tabor, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Lyle L. Delavan, 84 of Marshall, MO
Marshall Funeral Chapel
