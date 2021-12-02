Lyle Sell, 92 of Council Bluffs, Iowa formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Service:Funeral
Name:Lyle Sell
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, December 6, 2021
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 6, 2021
Visitation Start:9:30 a.m.
Visitation End:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:First Congregational U.C.C. 
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.