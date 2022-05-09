Lyle Wiese, 67, of Prescott, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Lyle Wiese
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Prescott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 14, 2022
Time:11:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.
Location:Eagle's Nest, Prescott, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Family requests no memorials, but people should "bring their stories about Lyle".
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

