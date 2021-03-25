Lyle Wiese, 67, of Prescott, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date
Name:Lyle Wiese
Pronunciation:Weese
Age:67
From:Prescott, Iowa
Memorials:To the Family
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa
Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com

