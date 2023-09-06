Lynda J. Taylor, 56, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Celebration of Life Gathering
Lynda J. Taylor
Pronunciation: 
Age:56
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
2:00 pm to 5:00 pm 
Location:

Shenandoah Eagles Club #3849 - 709 W Thomas Ave 

Visitation Location:

 
Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Directed to The Family
Funeral Home: Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Lynda passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

