Lynn E. Osterholm, 73, Omaha Nebraska

|Service:
|Fuenral
|Name:
|Lynn E. Osterholm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|73
|From:
|Omaha, Nebrask
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, Oct. 3rd
|Time:
|2:00pm
|Location:
|Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th Street Omaha
|Visitation Location:
|Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 S. 114th Street Omaha
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, Oct 3rd
|Visitation Start:
|1:00pm
|Visitation End:
|2:00pm
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Lutheran Church of the Master.
|Funeral Home:
|Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. Omaha
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.
