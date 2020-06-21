|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Lynn F. Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|97
|From:
|Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, June 23, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Open viewing from 12:00 pm Noon
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm (The family will not be present during these hours)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to Essex Presbyterian Church or Shenandoah Elks Club #1122
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Essex, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
|Lynn peacefully passed away on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
