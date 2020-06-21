Lynn F. Johnson, 97, Essex, Iowa
Service:Private Family Graveside 
Name:Lynn F. Johnson
Pronunciation: 
Age:97
From:Essex, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 23, 2020 
Visitation Start:Open viewing from 12:00 pm Noon
Visitation End:7:00 pm (The family will not be present during these hours) 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to Essex Presbyterian Church or Shenandoah Elks Club #1122
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Essex, Iowa Cemetery
Notes:Lynn peacefully passed away on Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com