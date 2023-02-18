|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Lynn Osborne
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday - February 23, 2023
|Time:
|6:00 to 8:00 PM
|Location:
|The Gathering Place - 609 Cass Street - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|There will be private disposition of ashes at a later time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
Lynn Osborne, 62 of Sidney, IA
Marshall Funeral Chapel
