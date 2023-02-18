Lynn Osborne
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Lynn Osborne 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 62 
From: Sidney, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday - February 23, 2023 
Time: 6:00 to 8:00 PM 
Location: The Gathering Place - 609 Cass Street - Sidney, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In Lieu of Flowers, To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:  
Notes:There will be private disposition of ashes at a later time. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

