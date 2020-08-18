Service: Funeral
Name: Lynn Wagoner
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, August 21, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, August 21, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: St. John Lutheran Church Music program or Clarinda Foundation
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Lynn passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

