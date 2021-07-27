Service:Celebration of Life at a later date
Name:M. Craig Otte
Pronunciation:Ott-e 
Age:70
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:M. Craig passed away on Monday morning, July 26, 2021 at Accura Healthcare in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

