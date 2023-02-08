|Service:,
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Mabel Mary Louise Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|109
|From:
|Northboro, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 11, 2023
|Time:
|2:30 P.M.
|Location:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro, Iowa.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Northboro.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Cemetery:
|St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Northboro.
|Notes:
Mabel Mary Louise Baker, 109, Northboro, Iowa
Minter Funeral Chapel
