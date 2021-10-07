Mabel Parker
Service: Funeral
Name: Mabel Parker
Pronunciation: 
Age: 94
From: Shambaugh, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, October 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Mabel Parker Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.