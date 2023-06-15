Mable McCuen
Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name: Mable McCuen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Stanton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Stanton Fire Department or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: ashes to be interred in Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak and Arlington Cemetery near Villisca, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

