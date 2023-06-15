|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Mable McCuen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 22, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Stanton Fire Department or Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association.
|Funeral Home:
|Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|ashes to be interred in Evergreen Cemetery in Red Oak and Arlington Cemetery near Villisca, Iowa
|Notes:
|a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com
Mable McCuen, 75, of Stanton, Iowa
