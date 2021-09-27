|Service:
|Graveside Memorial
|Name:
|Madelene Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Mount Ayr, Iowa
|Previous:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|East Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 service time
|Memorials:
|May be given in Madelene's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Madelene passed away Saturday at Mount Ayr Health Care
Madelene Nelson, 84, of Mount Ayr, Iowa
