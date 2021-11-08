Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Madeline Bergren
Pronunciation: 
Age:84 
From:Stanton, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, November 15, 2021 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, November 14
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:4:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to: 2Gether We Live, 909 W Grove Pkwy #3020, Tempe, AZ 85283 or Manes & Miracles 43421 N Friend, San Tan Valley, AZ  85140 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Private Family Graveside Service in Morton's Mill Cemetery 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

