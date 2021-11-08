|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Madeline Bergren
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Stanton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, November 15, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, November 14
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to: 2Gether We Live, 909 W Grove Pkwy #3020, Tempe, AZ 85283 or Manes & Miracles 43421 N Friend, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Private Family Graveside Service in Morton's Mill Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Madeline Bergren, 84, of Stanton, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
