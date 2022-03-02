|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Madeline Lorraine Ferrel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 7, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 6, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Bethany Presbyterian Church or Dementia Care
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Memorial Park
|Notes:
|Luncheon To Follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street.
Madeline Lorraine Ferrel, 90, Maryville
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
