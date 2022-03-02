Madeline Lorraine Ferrel
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Madeline Lorraine Ferrel
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Maryville, MO
Previous: Council Bluffs, Iowa 
Day and Date: Monday, March 7, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m.
Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022
Visitation Start: 2:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 4:00 p.m.
Memorials: Bethany Presbyterian Church or Dementia Care
Funeral Home: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
Cemetery: Memorial Park
Notes: Luncheon To Follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street.  

