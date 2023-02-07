Manuel A. Fuentes, Jr, 82, Clarinda
Morgan Martin
Service:Funeral
Name:Manuel A. Fuentes, Jr. 
Pronunciation: 
Age:82 
From:Clarinda, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Time: 11 am
Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: February 11, 2023
Visitation Start: 10 am
Visitation End: 11 am
Memorials: Made to the Family
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel 
Cemetery: 
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

