Service:Funeral
Name: Marcelene Goudie
Pronunciation: Mar  see lean  G ow dee
Age: 96
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: American Legion Sergy Post 98
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Marcelene passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Azria Health, Clarinda, Iowa.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

