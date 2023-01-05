|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Marcella "Sally" Bateman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Great Bend, Kansas
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Visitation Location:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 10, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|American Heart Association and American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Marcella passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2023, at Clara Barton Hospital, in Hoisington, Kansas. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Marcella I. (Sally) Bateman, 93, of Great Bend, Kansas
Pat Leece
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
Anniversaries
-
Jan 5