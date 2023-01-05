Marcella I. (Sally) Bateman, 93 of Great Bend, Kansas
Service:Celebration of Life Funeral
Name:Marcella "Sally" Bateman
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Great Bend, Kansas
Previous: Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 2:00 PM
Location:

 Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Visitation Location:

 Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Day and Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 PM
Visitation End: 2:00 PM
Memorials: American Heart Association and American Cancer Society 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment: Rose Hill Cemetery Shenandoah, Iowa
Notes:Marcella passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2023, at Clara Barton Hospital, in Hoisington, Kansas.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

