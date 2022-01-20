|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marcella Platt
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Massena
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Massena
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family to be established at a later date.
|Funeral Home:
|Lamb Funeral Home in Massena
|Notes:
|Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Marcella Platt, 96, of Massena
Lamb Funeral Homes
