Marcella Raymond
Service: Funeral
Name: Marcella Raymond
Pronunciation: 
Age: 93
From: Tabor, IA
Previous: Pacific Junction, IA
Day and Date: Wednesday, June 26, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to service)
Memorials: Pacific Junction Fire & Rescue or Tabor Fire & Rescue
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: Glenwood Cemetery
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.