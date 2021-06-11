|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marcella Raymond
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Previous:
|Pacific Junction, IA
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 26, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m. (one hour prior to service)
|Memorials:
|Pacific Junction Fire & Rescue or Tabor Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Marcella Raymond, 93, Tabor, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
