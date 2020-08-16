Marcia LeRette
Service:Graveside Funeral
Name:Marcia Ann LeRette
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Red Oak, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:There will be open viewing and visitation at Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Visitation Start:Noon
Visitation End:7:00 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

