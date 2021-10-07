|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marcia Gail Thompson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Springfield, MO
|Previous:
|Hopkins, MO
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 12, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:30 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO
|Notes:
|Marcia passed away at home in Springfield, MO, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Marcia G. Thompson, 74, Springfield, MO
Bram Funeral Home
