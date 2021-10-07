Marcia G. Thompson
Service:Funeral 
Name:Marcia Gail Thompson 
Pronunciation: 
Age:74 
From:Springfield, MO 
Previous:Hopkins, MO 
Day and Date:Tuesday, October 12, 2021 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Hopkins Christian Church, Hopkins, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 11, 2021 
Visitation Start:6:30 PM 
Visitation End:8:30 PM 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins, MO 
Notes:Marcia passed away at home in Springfield, MO, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

