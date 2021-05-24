Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Marcia Kay Schlange
Pronunciation:Shlangie
Age:55
From:Glenwood, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, May 27, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

