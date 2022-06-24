|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Marcy Ann Buckles
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Maryville, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 27, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 A.M.
|Memorials:
Nodaway Holt School for books for 4th-6th grades.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
