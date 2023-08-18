Marcy Kowskie
Service: Celebration of Life
Name: Marcy Kowskie
Pronunciation: cow-ski
Age: 60
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
Visitation Start: 9:30 a.m.
Visitation End: 10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
Memorials: Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/658909/marcy-kowskie/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.