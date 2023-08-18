|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Marcy Kowskie
|Pronunciation:
|cow-ski
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Glenwood, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 26, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:30 a.m. (one hour prior to the service)
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/658909/marcy-kowskie/
Marcy Kowskie, 60, Glenwood, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
