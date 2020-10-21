|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Mardyl Carlson
|Pronunciation:
|Mar-Dell
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Lyman and Griswold area
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|St. John's United Church of Christ
|Open Visitation Location:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home-Griswold
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM - The family will not be present
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|St. John's Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
