Mardyl Carlson
Funeral
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Mardyl Carlson
Pronunciation: Mar-Dell
Age: 89
From: Lyman and Griswold area
Previous: 
Day and Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: St. John's United Church of Christ
Open Visitation Location: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home-Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, October 26, 2020
Visitation Start: 9:00 AM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM - The family will not be present
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: St. John's Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

