Margaret A. White, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Memorial Service at a later date
Previous:Colorado
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Margaret unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and memorials may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.