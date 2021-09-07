|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Margaret Allen Grantham
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Ravenwood, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, Sept. 9
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Alanthus Church of Christ, Alanthus Grove, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, Sept. 8th
|Visitation Start:
|6:00pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00pm
|Memorials:
|Grantham Cemetery Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489
|Funeral Home:
|Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO
|Cemetery:
|High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, MO
|Notes:
|www.robersonfuneralhome.com
