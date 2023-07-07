Margaret Baker
Service:Private Family Graveside Service
Name:Margaret Baker
Pronunciation: 
Age:99
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Margaret Baker, 99, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Open visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.  The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by end of day Wednesday, July 12th.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Margaret's family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.