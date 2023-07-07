|Service:
|Private Family Graveside Service
|Name:
|Margaret Baker
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Margaret Baker, 99, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 11th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by end of day Wednesday, July 12th.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Margaret's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Margaret Baker, 99, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 10