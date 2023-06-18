Margaret Hein
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Margaret Hein
Pronunciation: 
Age:91
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex, Iowa
Day and Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral Home

Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Day and Date:Thursday, June 22, 2023
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials: To the family to be designated to the Essex Fire and Rescue or a local animal shelter
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Interment:  Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
Notes:Margaret passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.

