|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Margaret Hein
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|91
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 23, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral Home
Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral Home
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, June 22, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|To the family to be designated to the Essex Fire and Rescue or a local animal shelter
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Essex Cemetery, Essex, Iowa
|Notes:
|Margaret passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine - Omaha. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Margaret Hein, 91, of Shenandoah, Iowa formerly of Essex
Pat Leece
