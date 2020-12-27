|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Jo Smith
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 31
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Presbyterian Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 30
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Red Oak Public Library
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa
|Notes:
Facial coverings and social distancing is required.
Jo’s service will be live-streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Margaret Joan "Jo" Smith, 88, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
