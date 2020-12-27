Jo Smith
Service:Funeral Service 
Name:Jo Smith 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Red Oak 
Day and Date:Thursday, December 31 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Presbyterian Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Open Viewing at Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, December 30 
Visitation Start:11:00 AM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church or Red Oak Public Library 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Emerson Cemetery, Emerson, Iowa 
Notes:

Facial coverings and social distancing is required.

Jo’s service will be live-streamed on Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com 

