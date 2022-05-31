Margaret Kathleen (Stoddard) McDonald, 96

|Service:
|Burial At A Later Date
|Name:
|Margaret Kathleen (Stoddard) McDonald
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|96
|From:
|Littleton, Colorado
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
Trinity Lutheran Church, 4225 W. Yale Ave, Denver, CO
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa at a later date.
|Notes:
Margaret passed away on April 28, 2022 at Lighthouse Assisted
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
May 31
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 2
Anniversaries
-
Jun 2
-
Jun 2