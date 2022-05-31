Margaret Kathleen (Stoddard) McDonald, 96
Service:Burial At A Later Date
Name:Margaret Kathleen (Stoddard) McDonald 
Pronunciation: 
Age:96 
From:Littleton, Colorado 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

Trinity Lutheran Church, 4225 W. Yale Ave, Denver, CO
80219

Funeral Home: 
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery, Shenandoah, Iowa at a later date. 
Notes:

Margaret passed away on April 28, 2022 at Lighthouse Assisted
Living, in Littleton CO. Condolences may be sent to her daughter Lana Darland, 6825 S. Webster St. Unit F, Littleton, CO 80128

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.