Margaret Locke
Service:   Private Memorial Service
Name:  Margaret Locke
Pronunciation: 
Age:   92
From:   Maryville, Missouri
Previous: Grant City, Missouri
Day and Date:  Private Family Memorial Services
Time: 
Location:   
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date:  
Visitation Start:   
Visitation End:  
Memorials:   
Funeral Home:  Andrews-Hann Funeral Home
Cemetery:  Grant City Cemetery
Notes: andrewshannfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.