|Service:
|Funeral Services
|Name:
|Margaret Nelson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|77
|From:
|Sheridan, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 18, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|8:00 pm
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Margaret Nelson, 77, Sheridan, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
