Margaret Nelson, 77, Sheridan, Missouri
Service: Funeral Services
Name: Margaret Nelson
Pronunciation: 
Age: 77
From: Sheridan, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, February 18, 2022
Time: 11:00 am
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: at the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 pm
Visitation End: 8:00 pm
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.