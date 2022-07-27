Margaret "Peggy" Renee Keenan, 57, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Service: Graveside Service and Interment
Name: Margaret "Peggy" Renee Keenan
Pronunciation: 
Age: 57
From:  Colorado Springs, Colorado
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, August 2,2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, August 1, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 Peggy Keenan Memorial Fund for Blood Cancer Research.

Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes:

  A Celebration of Life will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday July 27, 2022.

 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

