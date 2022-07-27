|Service:
|Graveside Service and Interment
|Name:
|Margaret "Peggy" Renee Keenan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Colorado Springs, Colorado
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 2,2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, August 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
Peggy Keenan Memorial Fund for Blood Cancer Research.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Notes:
A Celebration of Life will be held in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Wednesday July 27, 2022.
Margaret "Peggy" Renee Keenan, 57, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Minter Funeral Chapel
