Service:Funeral 
Name:Margie Anne Herbert
Pronunciation: 
Age:87 
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, February 6, 2023 
Time:1:30pm 
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic 
Visitation Location:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, February 5, 2023 
Visitation Start:4:00pm 
Visitation End:6:00pm 
Memorials:Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 - Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic 
Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery 
Notes:schmidtfamilyfh.com 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.