|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Margie Anne Herbert
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, February 6, 2023
|Time:
|1:30pm
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, February 5, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|4:00pm
|Visitation End:
|6:00pm
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 523 - Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|schmidtfamilyfh.com
