|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Margie Lacey Doyle
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Dakota Dunes, South Dakota
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, July 3, 2023
|Time:
|1:00pm
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Imogene, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp High Hopes. To donate, please visit www.camphighhopes.com.
|Funeral Home:
|Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City, IA
|Cemetery:
|Mount Calvary Cemetery, Imogene, IA
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 28
-
Jun 29
-
Jun 29
Anniversaries
-
Jun 27
-
Jun 28