Service:Memorial Service 
Name:Margie Lacey Doyle 
Pronunciation: 
Age:65 
From:Dakota Dunes, South Dakota 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, July 3, 2023 
Time:1:00pm 
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Imogene, Iowa 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp High Hopes. To donate, please visit www.camphighhopes.com 
Funeral Home:Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, Sioux City, IA 
Cemetery:Mount Calvary Cemetery, Imogene, IA 
Notes: 

