|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Margie Marie Conard
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Grant City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|at the funeral home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|service time
|Memorials:
|Disabled Veterans
|Funeral Home:
|Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Grant City Cemetery, Grant City, MO
|Notes:
|200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO
Margie Marie Conard, 98, Grant City, Missouri
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
