Marian McIntire
Service:Graveside Service
Name:Marian A. McIntire
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, December 9, 2022 
Time:1:00 p.m. 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery ~ Shenandoah 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Are currently being established
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Marian passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Shenandoah Medical Center.     

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

