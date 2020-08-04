|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Marian Barrans
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|90
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 7, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, August 6, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Open from 10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Due to Covid-19 we are requesting you make your visit brief and practice social distancing at both the visitation and funeral.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Marian Barrans, 90, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
