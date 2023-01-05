Marian Dippel, 66, Riverton, Iowa
Service:Private Family Service 
Name:Marian Dippel 
Pronunciation: 
Age:66 
From:Riverton, Iowa 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:National Kidney Foundation 
Funeral Home:Overland Park Funeral Chapel, Overland Park, KS 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

For a full obituary and to leave fond memories or condolences
for the family may be left at www.overlandparkchapel.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.