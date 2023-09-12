|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Service
|Marianne Fann
|86
|West Des Moines, Iowa and formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
|Tuesday, October 3, 2023
|10:30 a.m.
|Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Atlantic Community School Foundation, Steve Tjepkes, Foundation Treasurer, AMU, 15 West 3rd Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Atlantic Cemetery, 2 p.m., 10/3/23
Marianne Fann, 86, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, in her suite at Edgewater in West Des Moines.
The Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., rd at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa. A luncheon will be held at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club immediately following the service until 1:30 p.m. The family will proceed to the Atlantic Cemetery for inurnment at 2:00 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marianne’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
