Marianne Fann, 86, of West Des Moines, Iowa and formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Marianne Fann, 86, of West Des Moines, Iowa, and formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023, in her suite at Edgewater in West Des Moines.

The Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 3rd at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic, Iowa.  A luncheon will be held at the Atlantic Golf & Country Club immediately following the service until 1:30 p.m.  The family will proceed to the Atlantic Cemetery for inurnment at 2:00 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Marianne’s family and her arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

