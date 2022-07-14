|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marianne McComb
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 16, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, July 16, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Marianne McComb, 92, Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
Anniversaries
-
Jul 15