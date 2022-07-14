Marianne McComb
Service: Funeral
Name: Marianne McComb
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa 
Notes:

Marianne passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Clarinda Regional Health Center.  Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

