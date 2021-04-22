|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Marie Proctor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 26, 2021
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|Minter Funeral Chapel
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 25, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|4:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Steve and Marie Proctor Scholarship Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
Marie Proctor, 75, Rock Port, Missouri
