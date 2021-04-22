Service:Memorial 
Name:Marie Proctor
Pronunciation: 
Age:75
From:Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 26, 2021
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Visitation Location:Minter Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, April 25, 2021
Visitation Start:3:00 P.M.
Visitation End:4:00 P.M.
Memorials:Steve and Marie Proctor Scholarship Fund
Funeral Home:Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery:Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com

