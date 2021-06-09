|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Marie Wheeler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Mound City, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 12, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 am
|Location:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, June 11, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Mound City United Methodist Church
|Funeral Home:
|Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
|Cemetery:
|High Prairie Cemetery in Elmo, Missouri
|Notes:
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Marie Wheeler, 85, Mound City, Missouri
Chamberlain Funeral Homes
