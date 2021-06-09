Marie Wheeler
Service: Funeral 
Name: Marie Wheeler
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Mound City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time: 10:30 am
Location: Mound City United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Mound City United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, June 11, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00 pm
Visitation End:  
Memorials:Mound City United Methodist Church
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City
Cemetery: High Prairie Cemetery in Elmo, Missouri
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

